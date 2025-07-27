Nemes Rush Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $665.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.94 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

