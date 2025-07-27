Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.52% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $39,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9,737.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

