Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 73,474 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,474 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

