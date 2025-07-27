John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,025 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $33,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

