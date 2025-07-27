Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,931,000 after buying an additional 3,696,377 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,030,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $481,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,308 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

