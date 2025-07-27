Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,956 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $71.67 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

