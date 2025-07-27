Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 43,580 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,599 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

