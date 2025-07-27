Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 307,925 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,925 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $39,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,933,000 after purchasing an additional 954,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 419,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 953,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

