Cetera Investment Advisers Has $32.33 Million Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $32,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.56 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

