Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 179,107 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,107 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.83% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $40,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,745,000.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

