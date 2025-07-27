Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,446 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $36,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $403.34 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

