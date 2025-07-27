Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,657 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

