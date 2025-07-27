Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 211,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 53,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sarama Resources Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.
About Sarama Resources
Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.
