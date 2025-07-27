United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,778,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,199,000 after buying an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $888.41 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $747.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

