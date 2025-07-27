Financial Analysis: Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) vs. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of iRobot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get iRobot alerts:

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and Fanuc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot -38.11% -222.50% -35.83% Fanuc 18.55% 8.57% 7.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $633.40 million 0.24 -$145.52 million ($7.98) -0.61 Fanuc $5.23 billion 5.66 $973.88 million $0.53 28.43

This table compares iRobot and Fanuc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than iRobot. iRobot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanuc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iRobot and Fanuc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fanuc 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility and Risk

iRobot has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanuc has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fanuc beats iRobot on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services. It also provides Root robots for coding, discovery, and play; Roomba Combo mopping and vacuuming robot; and accessories, including robot vacuum and mop, handheld vacuum, and air purifier, educational coding robot, and accessory bundles. The company sells its products through chain stores and other national retailers, value- added distributors, and resellers, as well as through its website and app, and e-commerce websites. iRobot Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Fanuc

(Get Free Report)

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC intelligent edge link and drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. FANUC Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.