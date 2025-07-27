Comparing Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) & Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) and Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Acmat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Acmat”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.80 $17.61 billion $1.78 7.82 Acmat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Acmat.

Profitability

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Acmat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance Co. of China 10.42% 9.02% 0.92% Acmat N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acmat has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Acmat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acmat 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Ping An Insurance Co. of China beats Acmat on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Acmat

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

