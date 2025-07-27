Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 3,100 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 838.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 271.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 452.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.27). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.01%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.54%.

DX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

