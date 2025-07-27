Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $190,819,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,360,000 after buying an additional 373,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 407,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 282,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $185.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $145.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $144,761.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,322.72. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $784,210.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,070. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.