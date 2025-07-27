Analyzing Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) & Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Earthworks Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Given Earthworks Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Earthworks Entertainment is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Earthworks Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.29 -$56.92 million ($8.73) -0.10 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthworks Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment beats Earthworks Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

About Earthworks Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children’s and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children’s and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy’s Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children’s series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.