Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $32.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.85.

Separately, Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Li Auto by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 112,642 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $5,395,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Li Auto by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 134,301 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

