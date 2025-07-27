Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 15.4%

MTUM stock opened at $241.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

