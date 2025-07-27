ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $561.00.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HSBC raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASM International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $500.85 on Friday. ASM International has a 12-month low of $372.61 and a 12-month high of $694.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $584.65 and its 200-day moving average is $545.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.83.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.76). ASM International had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $979.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $2.6456 dividend. This is a boost from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

