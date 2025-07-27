Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. Enovix has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.49.

Enovix declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,631 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 1,250,300 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 18.6% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,712,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 1,054,029 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enovix by 71.0% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,736,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 721,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

