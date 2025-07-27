Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.44 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 33.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.56.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TRV opened at $261.11 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.43 and a one year high of $277.83. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

