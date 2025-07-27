News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.53 on Friday. News has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
