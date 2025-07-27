News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,764,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,030,000 after purchasing an additional 812,180 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in News by 2.2% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 27,189,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 572,331 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in News by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,613 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of News by 24.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.53 on Friday. News has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

