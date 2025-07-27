Analysts Set Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FTS stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 5.7% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

