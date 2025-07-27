Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

