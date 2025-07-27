Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 19,799 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

