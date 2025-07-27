Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

