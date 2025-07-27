Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,219,000 after buying an additional 285,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after buying an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $371,836,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,111,000 after buying an additional 798,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,763,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,690,000 after buying an additional 287,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.