Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

