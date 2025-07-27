Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.50 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

