Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,742 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in ONEOK by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 146.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

