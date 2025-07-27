Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.24% of CNB Financial worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Down 1.6%

CCNE stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CNB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCNE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

