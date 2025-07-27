Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,053.93 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,057.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,035.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,116.25.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

