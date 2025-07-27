Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 4,902 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 916 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,108,750,000 after buying an additional 2,896,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,499,000 after buying an additional 2,641,564 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after buying an additional 2,391,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,724,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,541,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the airline to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.