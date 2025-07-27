1,697 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

REGN stock opened at $563.10 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $542.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

