Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,936 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 135,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,579,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $30.49 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

