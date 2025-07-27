Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 239 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.