Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,847 Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after acquiring an additional 768,891 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 380,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

NYSE:RC opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $763.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ready Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.53.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.74%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

