Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Stake Lessened by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

