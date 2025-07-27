Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,302,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,002,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 262,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after buying an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,524,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $281.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.45 and a 200 day moving average of $258.53. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.11 and a fifty-two week high of $281.42.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7666 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

