Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Life360 makes up 0.5% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Life360 worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 2,245.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,558 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Life360 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 94,679 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Life360 by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Life360 by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 41,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Life360 by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 418,493 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life360 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on Life360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 853.44.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $489,465.46. Following the sale, the director owned 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,253.28. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $284,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 312,324 shares in the company, valued at $19,520,250. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,111 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Life360

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.