NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion.

NatWest Group Stock Up 4.3%

NatWest Group stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 14,445.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 90,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

