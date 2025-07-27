Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,760 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 493,841 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 790,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 587,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

