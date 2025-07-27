Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 687.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 131,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 757.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 80,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NYSE CLPR opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.99. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -37.25%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

