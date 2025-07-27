Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 784,906 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,537,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,385,000 after buying an additional 221,561 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.