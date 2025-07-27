Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after acquiring an additional 958,101 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,408,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,929,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,549,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,062. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $153.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $192.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $157.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.41.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

