Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 257 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181,914 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

