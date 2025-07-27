Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

